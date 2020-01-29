The Debate
Kobe Bryant Was On Father-daughter Play Date With Bianka Bryant 1 Day Before Tragic Death

Basketball News

Late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who shared an incredible bond with all his four daughters, was captured on camera while on a play date with Bianka Bryant.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant and 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant has shocked the world. The NBA legend, his teenage daughter and seven other people were involved in a tragic helicopter accident in which no one survived. Fans continue to pay their respects to their fallen hero on social media as they mourn the loss of a true NBA legend and a revered member of the Los Angeles community.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal's Twitter chat about 81-point game has NBA fans in splits

Kobe Bryant's final mission was to promote the role of women in sports

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Luis Figo accused of plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter tribute

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant had a father-daughter play date with Bianka Bryant a day before death

As per reports in TMZ, Kobe Bryant was caught on camera while on a play date with his toddler - Bianka Bryant. Bianka Bryant was born in 2016. She is the second youngest of Kobe Bryant's four daughters (the youngest being Capri Bryant). The five-time NBA Champion shared an unbreakable bond with all his beautiful daughters and Gianna Bryant was keen to maintain her father's legacy on the basketball court.

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon recalls going on a beer run with 17-year-old Kobe Bryant in 1996: WATCH

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers star goofs around with Bianka Bryant

Also Read | Novak Djokovic honours Kobe Bryant by wearing SPECIAL 'KB' jacket with No 8 and 24: WATCH

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wanted to have five more daughters

Also Read | Kobe Bryant once said he would have 5 more daughters if he could: 'I'm a girl dad'

Published:
COMMENT
