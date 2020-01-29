Kobe Bryant Was On Father-daughter Play Date With Bianka Bryant 1 Day Before Tragic Death

The death of Kobe Bryant and 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant has shocked the world. The NBA legend, his teenage daughter and seven other people were involved in a tragic helicopter accident in which no one survived. Fans continue to pay their respects to their fallen hero on social media as they mourn the loss of a true NBA legend and a revered member of the Los Angeles community.

Kobe Bryant's final mission was to promote the role of women in sports

When Kobe Bryant wasn't busy building an iconic NBA legacy, he was working to lift up women in sports pic.twitter.com/c6mJf4FKtb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 29, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant had a father-daughter play date with Bianka Bryant a day before death

As per reports in TMZ, Kobe Bryant was caught on camera while on a play date with his toddler - Bianka Bryant. Bianka Bryant was born in 2016. She is the second youngest of Kobe Bryant's four daughters (the youngest being Capri Bryant). The five-time NBA Champion shared an unbreakable bond with all his beautiful daughters and Gianna Bryant was keen to maintain her father's legacy on the basketball court.

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers star goofs around with Bianka Bryant

Some Kobe Bryant elephant content with his daughter Bianka



🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/YTmJGoFR26 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 27, 2020

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wanted to have five more daughters

Totally worth your time if you haven’t seen @elleduncanESPN’s heartfelt commentary on Kobe Bryant. Men, I challenge you to please stop saying so casually how much you don’t want a girl.

pic.twitter.com/nqp7O1NgfJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 29, 2020

