Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Gets Into USC, Vanessa Posts Celebratory & Emotional Video

Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter is heading to the University of Southern California (USC). To celebrate, Vanessa Bryant shared videos on photos on Instagram, adding a lovely caption to go along with it. Natalia too, posted on her Instagram, excited about USC.

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Vanessa Bryant shared the Natalia Bryant USC news. She shared a video of Natalia first, the 18-year-old reacting to the news, visibly excited. They shared another video later on, where Natalia is celebrating with her sister, showing of a USC sweatshirt and shoes.

"I got in!" Natalia said, wearing the USC sweatshirt, literally jumping around.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!". She commended her hard work and dedication, saying that it was worth it in the end. She also remembered Kobe and Gianna (whom they call Gigi), stating that they will celebrate with them in spirit even though they cannot be there physically.

Fans also congratulated Natalia on social media.

Earlier, Natalia had also gotten into Loyola Marymount University. "So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k," Vanessa wrote back then with photos of the campus, also locating in LA. "Yay! Closer to home," Vanessa wrote when Natalia got into the University of California. Otherwise, Natalia has also gotten into the University of Oregon, while having applied to NYU.

Vanessa, however, has spoken about wanting Natalia to stay in California. "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever," Vanessa said in an earlier IG post.

Earlier this month, they had shared videos about Natalia getting her fourth tattoo. She had the word "muse" drawn on her finger. Natalia recently tried her hand at modelling, sharing multiple photos from the photoshoot. Vanessa herself hyped up her daughter, saying how proud she is of her and the Natalia Bryant Instagram dedication just adds up to the sentiment.

Last year, Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Seven others, including the pilot, were heading with them to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. Apart from Vanessa and Natalia, they are survived by their youngest daughters – Bianka (four years) and Capri (21 months).

(Image credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram, Natalia Bryant Instagram)