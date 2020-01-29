Kobe Bryant's Father Seen For The First Time After His Son's Death

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The NBA world paid their tributes to the NBA legend. They were devasted by their sudden loss. However, Kobe Bryant's family has been grieving in private. He has not been making any statements about the deaths.

Dailymail captured Kobe Bryant's father on camera. He was coming out of his house carrying a huge bouquet of flowers. Joe Bryant lived with his wife Pamela Bryant in Las Vegas. Neighbours told the media that their lives had been turned 'upside down' after the tragedy. The neighbours also added that it was a sensitive and private time for the family.

Kobe Bryant's coach and Joe Bryant's best friend Wayne Slappy revealed that the family is struggling with the 'black hole' that has been left. He even mentioned that though there were differences between Kobe Bryant and his parents, they were a close-knit family. Gianna was especially close to her grandparents.

According to their family friends, Vanessa Bryant is trying to be strong for her daughters. However, she breaks down into tears without finishing a sentence. The source added that though she will grieve for a long time, she has a strong support system and is surrounded by her loved ones. Kobe Bryant shared a strong bond with each of his daughters. In an interview in November, Bryant revealed that being a father was what made him proud.

Kobe Bryant death: The world pays tribute to the Black Mamba

Kobe passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list in Minnesota.



Tonight, the Timberwolves honored him by placing the ball on the spot where he made history. pic.twitter.com/79Ozz00sXd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant fans gathered around Staples Center, where the Grammys were being held. Players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson spoke about the Black Mamba. They remembered everything that they learnt from him. San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors stopped their game to honour Kobe Bryant. They committed a violation of 24 seconds. 24 was Bryant's jersey number for the second half of his career.

