Kobe Bryant Dunks On Yao Ming In 52-point Game Vs Rockets In 2003 Throwback Video: Watch

Kobe Bryant's untimely passing away in January truly stunned the NBA world. The Lakers legend was an influential figure in the world of basketball despite hanging up his boots a couple of years ago. Today, we look back at one of Kobe's most memorable games in a Lakers jersey. This is a throwback to the time when Kobe Bryant dunks on Yao Ming in a game that saw him register 52 points against the Houston Rockets.

Kobe Bryant accomplishments

A five-minute highlight of Kobe Bryant's buzzer-beaters

5 minutes of Kobe Bryant game-winners.



That's it. That's the tweet 🐍 pic.twitter.com/4UQZjOpxa3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2020

Kobe Bryant dunks on Yao Ming in 2003 as he sweeps Rockets with 52-point game

Kobe Bryant 52 points vs Rockets

At his peak, Kobe Bryant was truly an unstoppable force in the NBA. The Lakers legend was a force to reckon with as he went on to win five NBA championships with the LA-based franchise over the course of a highly distinguished career. Kobe Bryant's dunk over Rockets' Yao Ming is considered to be one of the most epic moments in his NBA career. Kobe Bryant went on to 52 points as the Lakers won the game 106-99 in double overtime. Kobe Bryant last won the NBA championship with the Lakers in 2010.

Kobe Bryant accomplishments

Kobe Bryant's string of his four-game steak of scoring 50+ points

13 YEARS AGO TODAY

Kobe Bryant dropped 60 (20-37 FG, 3-7 3PT) on the Grizzlies. It was the 3rd of his 4-game streak of scoring 50+ points.



KOBE'S 60-PT GMS:

Raptors: 81

Blazers: 65

Mavs: 62 (3 quarters)

Knicks: 61

Grizzlies: 60

Jazz: 60 (age 37)pic.twitter.com/Oo0Pqm6Gkp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 22, 2020

