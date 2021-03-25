Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Lakers Very Much Remain In The Mix To Land Raptors Star

As the NBA trade deadline is hours away, a possible Kyle Lowry trade seems to be the favourite point of discussion for many. Linked to multiple teams over the past few months, the Kyle Lowry to rumors keep increasing, despite reports about the team having no plans to part ways with Lowry. The most recent NBA trade rumors hint at a possible Kyle Lowry to Lakers trade option.

Lakers trade news: Will the defending champions go for a Kyle Lowry trade?

After the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship, the team was looking forward to their 2020-21 season, hoping for a possible two-peat. However, the defending champions have experienced more obstacles than anyone would have imagined. As of now, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are out, and the team has fallen to the fourth place in the Western Conference.

James is currently out with an ankle sprain, and might not be back for some time. With the star duo sidelined, the team might try to upgrade their roster. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the NBA are apparently looking to seal a blockbuster deal. As per NBA trade rumors by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers should not be ruled out of the conversation about Lowry.

According to Wojnarowski, the Raptors, Masai Ujiri and the front office are talking with Lowry and his agent Mark Bartelstein, trying to figure out a place Lowry would like to play in. Later, he added that while that all is being said, the defending champions cannot be ruled out, and might be interesting in another ball-handler.

Now, while the Lakers are looking to trade their players and strenghten the poster, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that they might be okay with dealing veterans like Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell. Now, if the Raptors are looking to reboot their team, they might aim for younger players for trade. Talen Horton-Tucker is an option, along with the Lakers one tradeable 2027 first-round pick. While they might trade Schroder and others, they are unwilling to trade the Lakers.

Lowry might add some championship experience to the team apart from James, leadng their bench and also supporting James. That being said, the team might not be able to pull off the Kyle Lowry to Lakers deal. They have a $1.5 million space beneath their hard cap, and Lowry will earn $30 million. Schroder is making $17.5 million, Caldwell-Pope is making $12 million. The team has also be linked to Andre Drummmond and DeMarcus Cousins.

(Image credits: Kyle Lowry Instagram)