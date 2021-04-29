Last Updated:

Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Sixers Could Move In For Raptors Star During Offseason

Kyle Lowry trade rumors: Reports suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers are keen on making a move for veteran Raptors star Lowry during the offseason.

With the current NBA regular season nearly wrapping up, the NBA trade rumors are back. At the March trade deadline, Kyle Lowry was tipped with a move away from the Toronto Raptors with the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat interested in signing the six-time All-Star. Although no deal took place at the time, reports suggest that the Sixers are now prepared to swoop in for Lowry, who will enter free agency during the offseason. 

Kyle Lowry trade rumors: Veteran Raptors star wanted by Sixers?

Kyle Lowry's future with the Raptors is still uncertain and it remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old will stay put with the Raptors next season. Lowry, who is one of the franchise's most beloved player, was heavily linked with a move to the Sixers before the March deadline but the Raptors were content on not trading the veteran NBA star. It was suggested that the Sixers, currently second in the Eastern Conference NBA standings, were eager to bring in Lowry to capitalise on Joel Embiid's best season so far. 

76ers trade rumors: Kyle Lowry 76ers move on the cards in offseason? 

However, According to reports from Sam Amick and John Hollinger at The Athletic, the Sixers remain interested in a partnership with Lowry down the road. It is believed that Philadelphia’s interest in Lowry “remains very strong”, but Lowry’s market reportedly “should be quite robust.” Amick claimed that he was quite 'surprised' that Lowry wasn't traded before the March deadline.

He said, "Lowry not getting traded at the March 25 deadline was quite a surprise, but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of the Toronto front office. But as team president Masai Ujiri made clear back then, the Raptors still have an incredibly high opinion of Lowry and his game that — as they saw it — wasn’t properly reflected in the offers that came their way. Yet among the three teams known to be in hot pursuit of Lowry back then — the Lakers, Miami and Philadelphia — only the Heat are in a financial position to possibly sign Lowry outright this summer."

Amick then added, "Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade. While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there." 

While the Raptors are currently in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table, Lowry is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 assists per game. If the 76ers are hungry enough to make a move for Lowry this off-season, and Masai Ujiri likes what he sees, it's possible that Lowry might be representing another team for the first time since 2012.

 

