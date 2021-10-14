Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence On Why He Hasn't Been Vaccinated Despite Brooklyn Nets Ban

Kyrie Irving stance on not getting vaccinated has come as a big blow for the Brooklyn Nets as the point guard will not be able to play the home games due to COVID protocols in New York. Irving has ducked questions about whether he was vaccinated three weeks ago in a Zoom interview with reporters saying, “I think I just would love to just keep that private, handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with the plan.” However, the silence has been finally broken by Kyrie Irving and revealed the reason behind him not trying to get vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving vaccination status: NBA star reveals his stance for remaining non-vaccinated

While the Kyrie Irving vaccination status was unknown until now, Shams Charania of The Athletic, while quoting the all-star, revealed the reason behind the stance of staying unvaccinated. According to the tweet Kyrie Irving has said,

“It’s not being anti-vax. It’s about what feels good to me. I’m feeling uncertain … and that’s OK. I know the consequences of the decision I make with my life. ... It’s crazy times that we’re in. I haven't hurt anybody. I haven't committed a crime. If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what's best for you. I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID."

Recently Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement over All-Star future with the team. The statement said,

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets contract

Coming to Kyrie Irving's contract, the player had penned a four-year, 136 million dollar contract at the end of the 2019/20 season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Despite chances of missing the home games, the 29-year-old can still collect a cool $16 million or so. That’s because Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai said that Kyrie Irving would be paid for road games where he would have been eligible to play.

