Kyrie Irving Injury Update: Is The Brooklyn Nets Star Out Of The Playoffs?

Milwaukee Bucks got the better of the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 and have successfully managed to overcome a 0-2 deficit. With Game 5 moving to Barclays Center, the Nets face a big problem as there are doubts looming over the availability of Kyrie Irving, who walked off the court after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 2nd quarter of the game. Here is more on what happened to Kyrie Irving and its impact on the Nets vs Bucks series.

.@Rachel__Nichols provides an injury update on Kyrie Irving, who will miss the rest of Game 4 due to a right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/P8LjkSVBfG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2021



Kyrie Irving injury update: What happened to Kyrie Irving?

The X-Rays on Kyrie Irving's ankle were negative, Steve Nash says. He will undergo further testing and treatment. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 13, 2021



After playing brilliantly in the first two games of the series, the Nets now see themselves in a tough position as they are all tied up with the Bucks who fought hard in Game 4. But, the Nets face a bigger problem as they might have to play this series without two of their stars in Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Irving's injury came in the 2nd quarter after he landed on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo which caused the sprain to his right ankle, causing immense pain as he walked off the court. While giving a Kyrie Irving injury update, Steve Nash confirmed that his x-ray reports are normal but it looks like the 7-time All-Star might miss the remainder of the series after various sources confirmed that he left the arena on crutches.



Steve Nash says x-rays are negative on Kyrie Irving's ankle, but they'll continue to further evaluate and treat the injury. pic.twitter.com/IMfNzBUnw2 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 13, 2021



His injury means that the Nets NBA Playoffs run has now taken a major setback and they might have to go into the crucial remainder of the series without two of their biggest players. While talking about Harden's return, Nash said, "I don't want James to be rushed back. You know if he plays the next or the game after it's fantastic, if he's not we don't want to rush and jeopardize, doing something worse or making this a long term injury."

Nets vs Bucks series

After trailing 0-2, the Bucks have shown great character and resilience to mount a comeback into the series to keep their NBA Playoffs hope alive. With stars like James Harden and Kyrie Irving out, due to injury in Game 5, it all comes down to Kevin Durant to lead this team ahead. This matchup is arguably the most entertaining series of the playoffs and promised to be an entertaining battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, after a pretty much one-sided Game 1 and 2, the Bucks made a remarkable comeback to tie the series with a 107-96 win.

After Kyrie Irving left the court, Kevin Durant could not do much as PJ Tucker completely locked him up making it very difficult for him to make shots. But KD will have to come out strong for the remainder of the series if the Nets want to make it to the next round as the Bucks have enough firepower to take advantage of the Nets' injuries and it will require a big performance from him, to get them out of this situation.

Image Credits: AP