Kyrie Irving Mambacita Gesture Leaves Kobe Bryant, Gigi Fans In Tears

On May 1, Vanessa Bryant chose to celebrate her late daughter Gianna's birthday by launching a clothing line. The clothing line honours Gianna's legacy and was an instant success. NBA players did what they could to support the cause, which would be donating proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation.

Kyrie Irving honours the Mambacita Hoodie

As per reports, Kyrie Irving gifted the Mambacita hoodies to all his Nets teammates. The team announced the news on their Twitter account. Gianna, who was 14 when she passed away, is called the Mambacita – a name derived from Kobe Bryant's name Black Mamba. Irving, who looked up to Bryant, tried to honour Gianna in his own way.

Among many more NBA players, Golden State Warriors also paid tribute to Gianna, wearing the Mambacita hoodies before the game. Curry and Draymond Green donned matching Mambacita hoodie warriors jumpsuits which were released. Curry also made a post on his Twitter account to remember Gianna, who was working towards becoming a basketball player like her father.

Last year, Gianna, Kobe and seven others were victims of a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. They were headed to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. The crash occurred due to adverse weather conditions, reports adding that the pilot might have been disoriented.

To release the new line honouring Gianna, Vanessa partnered with Dannijo. It is a clothing line, which is run by two sisters. The clothes released for Gianna were a tie-dye sweat set. Available in adult size and kid, the set sells for a couple of hundred dollars. The two-piece adult sweat set is sold at $332, while the children's hoodies are for $224. The adult hoodies alone are for $224, while the children's hoodies are for $124. They also released face masks, sold for $24.

Vanessa Bryant net worth

As per reports, Vanessa Bryant is the sole successor of Bryant's billion-dollar empire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanesa Bryant's net worth is $600 million – a number which was calculated after Bryant's death. Recent reports state that she has also inherited Bryant's BodyArmor shares which are now worth a reported $200 million. The fortune also includes Bryant's properties and investments.

