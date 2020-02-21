Kyrie Irving Out Of The NBA 2019-20 Season Due To Shoulder Injury

According to NBA reports, Kyrie Irving will be missing the remainder of the NBA 2019-20 season due to his injury. Kyrie Irving, along with Kevin Durant, joined the Brooklyn Nets together this offseason. However, owing to injuries, neither player has been able to perform consistently for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving to miss the remainder of the NBA 2019-20 season owing to his shoulder injury

Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. He will be out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/HOuNdyCLrF — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 20, 2020

Nets star Kyrie Irving is likely to undergo procedure on his right shoulder and miss extended period of time, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2020

Kyrie Irving injury details: What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving will be undergoing arthroscopic shoulder injury, after which he will miss the remainder of the NBA 2019-20 season. Brooklyn Nets released a statement before the Nets game against Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). According to Nets General Manager Sean Marks, the team’s goal is long term health. Kyrie Irving missed 26 games initially due to the same shoulder injury and returned to play in January. He posted 54 points against Chicago Bulls shortly after Kobe Bryant’s death.

However, Kyrie Irving’s shoulder had continued to cause problems. According to coach Kenny Atkinson, Kyrie Irving’s shoulder pain has been bothering him for some time. He added that shoulder injuries are ‘tough’ and you feel good some days and bad the others.

Kevin Durant injury

Kevin Durant, on the other hand, has been out the entire season due to his Achilles injury. He injured himself during the NBA Finals in 2019 and has been recovering for the entire season. In a recent interview, Kevin Durant confirmed that he will not be playing this season. He joined Brooklyn Nets despite his injury. The Brooklyn Nets are currently at a 25-28 win-loss record and are ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference.

