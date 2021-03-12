Kyrie Irving Reacts To ‘Sh*t-talking’ After He Was Seen Dapping Up Celtics After Win

Kyrie Irving has hit out at the media for negatively portraying him after the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night (Friday IST). The All-star guard was easily the best player on the court as he managed to blow away his former side with a talismanic 40-point haul to lead the Nets to a 121-109 win. Brooklyn continues to put pressure on top seed Philadelphia 76ers, who also clinched a win on Thursday over the Chicago Bulls.

NBA scores: Kyrie Irving blasts media for ‘sh*t-talking’ following Celtics vs Nets clash

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a late 12-point win over the Boston Celtics, and Kyrie Irving continued his red-hot form from the All-Star break. Irving managed to lead all players on the night by scoring 40 points, coupled with eight rebounds and three assists, as Brooklyn clinched a win in their first game back from the All-Star break. Following the game, the 28-year-old seemed to be in high spirits while exchanging pleasantries with his former Celtics teammates. Kyrie made it a point to greet nearly each and every one of the Celtics players he spent two full seasons with.

Speaking to the media after the Celtics vs Nets game, Kyrie addressed some of the rumours surrounding his ‘tainted’ relationship with his former teammates across the league. Irving has reportedly had messy exits from both the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the 28-year-old threw those claims out of the window, with a playful response to a reporter. When a reporter quizzed the Nets star after he hugged his former Celtics teammates, Kyrie responded, "Big surprise huh? All that s—t talking about me and all the relationships I have with every teammate of mine”.

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with his former Celtics teammates has been a hot topic over the years after he went back on his commitment to re-sign in Boston after a turbulent 2018-19 regular season and opted to team up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in 2019 instead. The Nets have developed the latest NBA superteam with James Harden also joining forces as the franchise looks to mount a serious challenge for the NBA championship. Steve Nash's men are currently second in the Eastern Conference NBA standings and are one of the favourites for the championship this season. If Nets do win it, it will be Irving's second championship, having won his first with LeBron James while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

(Image Courtesy: NBA Twitter)