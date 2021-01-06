KZN Vs BZG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; VTB United League 2020-21

BC UNICS Kazan are all set to go up against Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra in a regular-season match of the VTB United League 2020-21. The KZN vs BZG match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Basket-Hall Krasnodar, Russia on January 6, 2021. Here is our KZN vs BZG Dream11 prediction, KZN vs BZG Dream11 team and KZN vs BZG Dream11 top picks.

💥 GAMEDAY / XIII kolejka VTB@unicsbasket - Zastal Enea BC Zielona Góra



Zapowiedź meczu: https://t.co/CJp0WIBxDh



Gdzie oglądać? Mecz będzie transmitowany na https://t.co/Cv76gbe1RC



🏠 | Kazań

⌚️ | 16:00 (PL)

📅 | 6.01 pic.twitter.com/OTgO46arMo — Zastal Enea BC Zielona Góra 🇵🇱 (@basket_zg) January 6, 2021

KZN vs BZG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming into this game, both UNICS Kazan and Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra have had average campaigns at the VTB United League 2020-21. After ten games in the tournament, UNICS Kazan find themselves in 5th place on the points table out of 13 teams. They have won six and lost four of their games as of now and will be charged up after their crushing 94-65 defeat of the No. 6 team Avtodor Saratov in their last game on Sunday.

On the other hand, we have Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra who are in 8th place in the VTB United League 2020-21 table. They have won 6 and lost 6 in this tournament so far. However, if their record in other competitions is anything to go by, Stelmet are yet to show their best at the VTB United League. They have lost just two of their last 10 matches in all levels of competition and will be hoping to make a resurgence in this tournament as well. Their four wins from their five VTB United League games are also a great indication that the team is on the up and up.

KZN vs BZG starting lineup prediction

UNICS Kazan - Isaiah Canaan, Jamar Smith, John Holland, Jordan Morgan, John Brown III

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra - Gabriel Lundberg, Blake Reynolds, Janis Berzins, Filip Put, Marcel Ponitka

KZN vs BZG Key Players

UNICS Kazan - Isaiah Canaan, Jamar Smith, John Holland

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra - Gabriel Lundberg, Blake Reynolds, Janis Berzins

KZN vs BZG Dream11 team

SG: Isaiah Canaan (SP)

SF: Gabriel Lundberg (PP), Jamar Smith

PG: Blake Reynolds, Jordan Morgan

PF: John Holland, Filip Put

C: Janis Berzins

KZN vs BZG game prediction

According to our KZN vs BZG match prediction, Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra will win this match.

Note: The KZN vs BZG Dream11 prediction and KZN vs BZG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KZN vs BZG Dream11 team, KZN vs BZG playing 11 and KZN vs BZG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra Twitter