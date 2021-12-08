LA Lakers Vs Boston Celtics: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Los Angeles Lakers are up against Boston Celtics in the NBA 2021-22 match that takes place at the Staple Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as per the local time. Lakers head into the home match after suffering a 115-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on December 4. On the other hand, the Celtics head into the match after defeating Portland Trail Blazers 117-145 on December 5.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, NBA 2021-22 match: Team News and Injury Report

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James will be the key players for the LA Lakers during the match against the Celtics as, Davis currently averages 24.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks. Whereas, Westbrook is averaging 22.0 points in the previous 10 games for the Lakers. At the same time, Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder are expected to shine for the Celtics. Tatum is currently averaging 25.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Schroder is averaging 19.0 points in the last 10 games for the Celtics. At the same time, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are set to miss the game for the Lakers because of injuries, while Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford, and Al Horford miss out the game for the Celtics.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, NBA 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Lakers vs Celtics, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Celtics, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Nets vs Suns match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM on Tuesday in the US and at 3:00 AM on Wednesday in the UK.

(Image: AP)