LA Lakers Vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

Los Angeles Lakers are all set to take on the Charlotte Hornets in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Monday night at the iconic Staples Centre in LA. The match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 AM IST on November 9.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the LA Lakers vs Hornets live stream details in India the US and the UK.

LA Lakers vs Hornets live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the Lakers vs Hornets live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Lakers vs Hornets live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 4:30 AM BST on November 9.

La Lakers vs Hornets live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the LA Lakers vs Hornets live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:30 PM ET on November 8.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets team news

Los Angeles Lakers' injury updates:

Trevor Ariza: Right ankle injury recovery

Talen Horton-Tucker: Right thumb injury recovery

LeBron James: Rectus abdominal strain

Kendrick Nunn: Knee

Anthony Davis: Thumb sprain

Charlotte Hornets' injury updates:

PJ Washington: Elbow

Mason Plumlee: Left rib contusion

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley

Small Forward: Kent Bazemore

Power Forward: Carmelo Anthony

Center: DeAndre Jordan

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier

Small Forward: Gordon Hayward

Power Forward: Miles Bridges

Centre: Kai Jones