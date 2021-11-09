LA Lakers Vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

Quick links:
Image: AP
Los Angeles Lakers are all set to take on the Charlotte Hornets in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Monday night at the iconic Staples Centre in LA. The match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 AM IST on November 9.
Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the LA Lakers vs Hornets live stream details in India the US and the UK.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the Lakers vs Hornets live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.
UK fans wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Lakers vs Hornets live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 4:30 AM BST on November 9.
On this day in 1984... Michael Jordan rocked MSG with the steal & cradle dunk! #NBAVault #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/MfRnnf1kO0— NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 8, 2021
Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the LA Lakers vs Hornets live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:30 PM ET on November 8.
Trevor Ariza: Right ankle injury recovery
Talen Horton-Tucker: Right thumb injury recovery
LeBron James: Rectus abdominal strain
Kendrick Nunn: Knee
Anthony Davis: Thumb sprain
PJ Washington: Elbow
Mason Plumlee: Left rib contusion
Point Guard: Russell Westbrook
Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley
Small Forward: Kent Bazemore
Power Forward: Carmelo Anthony
Center: DeAndre Jordan
Point Guard: LaMelo Ball
Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier
Small Forward: Gordon Hayward
Power Forward: Miles Bridges
Centre: Kai Jones