LA Lakers Vs Houston Rockets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

Los Angeles Lakers are all set to lock horns with Houston Rockets in the NBA 2021-22 match, which will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 2. The Lakers head into the match after winning 95-85 against the Rockets in their previous clash on November 1. Rockets have won one match in the current season and have lost five matches, whereas the Lakers have won four matches and lost three.

In the previous clash, Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points playing as a reserve while Russell Westbrook scored 20 points on Sunday. Anthony Davis scored 16 points and returned with 13 rebounds while LeBron James scored 15 points as the Lakers won their fourth win after opening the season with two straight losses. Meanwhile, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood scored 17 and 16 points, respectively for the Rockets, as they lost their fourth straight match. Going into Wednesday’s clash, all the above-mentioned players will be the key players for both teams.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Lakers vs Rockets match by tuning into the live streaming of the match on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start at 8.00 am on Wednesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Rockets match by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels on their TV. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of the NBA by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 pm ET on Tuesday.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Rockets match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel. The live streaming of the match would be available on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 2.30 am on Wednesday in the UK.

(Image: AP)