LA Lakers Vs LA Clippers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

LA Lakers will take on LA Clippers on Friday, February 25; at 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 26; 8:30 AM IST) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers are placed ninth in the Western Conference table having won 27 and lost 31 of their 58 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the LA Clippers are placed eighth in the Western division having won 30 and lost 31 of their 61 games so far. In terms of form, both the teams are on a one-match winning run.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers injury report

For LA Lakers, Anthony Davis is out injured and there is no timeline on his return. Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn too is out injured while Avery Bradley is questionable for the clash.

For LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out injured while Norman Powell has a foot injury and will miss the game as well.

How to watch NBA live: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Lakers vs Clippers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

How to watch NBA live: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers live streaming live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Lakers vs Clippers game live locally on Bally Sports SoCal and Spectrum SportsNet SoCal. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Friday, February 25; at 10:00 PM ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Image: AP