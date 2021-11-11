LA Lakers Vs Miami Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK

In an intense game, eighth-placed LA Lakers will take on first-placed Miami Heat in the NBA matchup. The match will begin live at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angles, California. The Lakers got off to a bad start as they lost their first two games but over the last six, they have managed to win four. Heat on the other hand have only lost three games so far and won seven, but out of three of those losses two have come in the last three of the matches. It will be a tough battle out there and surely the winner will have a lot to boast about.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch NBA live, and the LA Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream details for India, the US, and the UK.

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA live, there is no official telecast in the country. However, fans can use the LA Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA. The match will begin live at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angles, California.

How to watch NBA live in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch LA Lakers vs Miami Heat NBA match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Lakers vs Heat live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 4 AM BST on November 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angles, California.

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the LA Lakers vs Heat live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10 PM ET on November 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angles, California.

Image: AP