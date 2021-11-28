LA Lakers Vs Pistons: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The LA Lakers will welcome the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at 6:30 pm PST (Monday, November 29th, 8:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center (now proposed to be known as Crypto.com Arena), Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers are placed 9th in the Western Conference table having won ten and lost 11 of their 20 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Detroit Pistons are placed 14th in the Eastern Conference table having won four and lost 15 of their 19 games so far.

In terms of form, both teams come into this fixture behind losses. The Detroit Pistons lost to LA clippers 107-96 while the LA Lakers lost to Sacramento Kings 141-137.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Injury report

For LA Lakers Trevor Ariza is out injured with a right ankle injury while Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise. Chaundee Brown Jr. and Jay Huff will also be unavailable having been sent on a G League Assignment. The team could also be without LeBron James (Rectus abdominis strain) and Anthony Davis (Head Contusion).

For the Pistons Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett, Chris Smith are away on assignments while Kelly Olynyk is out having sprained his left leg. Frank Jackson and Killian Hayes could be involved but the duo was suffering from a Left Ankle Sprain and Left Thumb Sprain respectively.

LA Lakers vs Pistons Live streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch LA Lakers vs Pistons Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

LA Lakers vs Pistons Live streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the LA Lakers vs Pistons can watch the game live on NBC Sports California. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 6:30 pm PST on Sunday, November, 28.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart.

