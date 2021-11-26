LA Lakers Vs Sacramento Kings: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The LA Lakers will welcome the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 26th, 2021 at 7:30 pm PST (Saturday, November 27th, 9:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center (now proposed to be known as Crypto.com Arena), Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers are placed 9th in the Western Conference table having won ten and lost ten of their 20 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Sacramento Kings are placed 11th having won seven and lost 12 of their 19 games so far.

In terms of form, both the teams come into this fixture having won their previous fixture. The LA Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-116 while the Sacramento Kings beat Portland Trail Blazers 125-121.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Injury report

For LA Lakers Trevor Ariza is out injured with a right ankle injury while Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise, Chaundee Brown Jr. and Jay Huff will also be unavailable as they have been sent on a G League Assignment. The team could also be without LeBron James and Austin Reaves as both are reportedly carrying knocks.

For the Kings Neemias Queta and Robert Woodard II have been sent on a G League Assignment and thus are unavailable while Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are uncertain for the clash.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live stream in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings can watch the game live on NBC Sports California. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7:30 pm PST on Friday, November, 26.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Maurice Harkless, Marvin Bagley III, Alex Len.

(Image: AP)