LA Lakers Vs Suns LIVE Stream: How To Watch NBA Game On TV, Online Live

In the NBA 2021/22 Western Conference clash, the Los Angeles Lakers will welcome the Phoenix Suns on Friday, October 22nd, 2021 at 7:00 PM (Saturday, October 24th, 7:30 AM IST) at the chase centre, San Francisco, California.

The Lakers come into this clash behind a 121-114 loss against the Golden State Warriors in their season opener while their opponents The Suns come into this clash after a tough 110-98 loss against the Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns State Warriors Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 21.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan



Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Image: AP