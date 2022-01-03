LA Lakers Vs Timberwolves: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The LA Lakers will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 9:30 pm ET (Monday, December 27th, 8:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers are placed 7th in the Western Conference table having won 18 and lost 19 of their 37 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are placed 9th in the same division having won 16 and lost 19 of their 35 games so far. In terms of form, the LA Lakers beat the Trail Blazers 139-106 while the Timberwolves lost to the Rockets 120-108.

LA Lakers vs Timberwolves Injury report

For LA Lakers, Anthony Davis is out with a left knee sprain while Kendrick Nunn is out having suffered a right knee bone bruise with Rajon Rondo is out due to health protocols while both Jay Huff and Mason Jones are away on the G-League duty.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are out due to health protocols. Four other players are listed as uncertain, as they have recovered from COVID-19 but are doubtful for the clash.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game can watch it live on SPECSN and BSN. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Sunday, January 2nd, 9:30 PM ET

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers Predicted Lineups: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, LeBron James, Dwight Howard.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup: Patrick Beverly, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid.

Image: AP