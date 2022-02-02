LA Lakers Vs Trail Blazers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

LA Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022; 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, February 3rd, 2022; 9:00 AM IST) at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers are placed ninth in the Western Conference table having won 24 and lost 27 of their 51 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Portland Trail Blazers are placed 10th in the same division having won 21 and lost 30 of their 51 games so far. In terms of form, the LA Lakers are on a three-match losing streak while Portland Trail Blazers have lost their last two.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers injury report

For LA Lakers, LeBron James is likely to miss the action as he continues to deal with a Left Knee Soreness while Anthony Davis and Malik Monk are uncertain for the clash. Kendrick Nunn is also unavailable due to an injury while Sekou Doumbouya and Mason Jones are both on G-League duty.

For Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. will all be sidelined for this clash while Anfernee Simons is uncertain after a Right Hip Contusion. Trendon Watford and CJ Elleby too are uncertain for the clash.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch the game live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the LA Lakers vs Trail Blazers game live on Spectrum SportsNet. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022; at 10:30 PM ET.

Fans in the UK can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Line-ups

LA Lakers Predicted Line-up: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Anthony Davis

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Line-up: Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

