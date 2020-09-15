LAC Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Preview

The Los Angeles Clipper (LAC) will take on the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in their seventh and final game of the Western Conference semi-finals on Wednesday, September 16 at 6:30 am IST. The match will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida. Here is our LAC vs DEN Dream11 prediction, LAC vs DEN Dream11 team and LAC vs DEN Dream11 playing 11 and LAC vs DEN match prediction.

LAC vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Match Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers will be vying for a first-ever conference finals spot. With the addition of Kawhi Leonard to the team, the side has surpassed all expectations to become the favourites in the Western Conference. Even the star-studded LA Lakers, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were, in the beginning, thought to be second to the Clippers. However, they are being faced with a tough in the young Denver Nuggets side. After being up 3-1, the Clippers failed to consolidate their wins and instead have to fight it out in a now-or-never situation of their own making. Their record so far, from the earliest to latest game, is WLWWLL.

The Denver Nuggets on the other hand, fought their way back up into the semi-finals, winning their last two games against the Clippers to keep their finals hopes alive. Their record is LWLLWW. As a team that would've never been expected to put up such strong resistance against the more experienced LA Clippers, the Nuggets have defied all the number and statistics. However, with Will Barton having left the NBA Bubble to address his knee injury, they will be short on a key player. The winner of the semis will face the LA Lakers in the conference finals.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: Clippers Planning To Pursue Bucks' Main Man

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Key Players

DenverNuggets – Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

LAClippers - Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Paul George

LAC vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Probable Lineups

LAClippers: Patrick Beverley (PG), Kawhi Leonard (SG), Paul George (SF), Marcus Morris (PF), Montrezl Harrell (C)

DenverNuggets: Jamal Murray (PG), Gary Harris (SG), Paul Millsap (SF), Jerami Grant (PF), Nikola Jokic (C)

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard Makes INSANE Middle-finger Block, PG Cracks Iconic Joke On Clippers Teammate

LAC vs DEN Dream11 team

PG: M Morris

SG: G Harris, K Leonard (SP)

SF: L Shamet, P George

PF: J Green

C: N Jokic (PP), Montrezl Harrell

Also Read | Millsap Helps Nuggets Rally, Stun Clippers 111-105 In Game 5

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

According to our LAC vs DEN Dream11 prediction, the LA Clippers will draw on their experience and win this game.

Note: The LAC vs DEN Dream11 prediction and LAC vs DEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAC vs DEN Dream11 team and LAC vs DEN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: LA Clippers Twitter

Also Read | Nuggets Upset Clippers 3-1 Lead With 111-98 Win, Fans Convinced About The "Clippers Curse"