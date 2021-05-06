LAC Vs LAL Dream11: Clippers Vs Lakers Prediction, Team And Fantasy Top Picks

Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) will lock horns against arch-rivals and defending champions Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) in the NBA regular season. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Friday, May 7. Here's a look at the LAC vs LAL Dream11 prediction, team news and top picks for the same.

LAC vs LAL game preview

Los Angeles Clippers returned to winning ways last time out as they clinched a 117-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Clippers have struggled for consistency and chemistry as a host of injuries to their starters. LA Clippers have won only six of their last 10 games and will look to continue their good run in a bid to chase down the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns.

Grabbed the win. Back again on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ur6UK7qizV — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 5, 2021

Like Clippers, the Lakers have also struggled with injuries that have seen them slip to sixth in the Western Conference standings, with only three wins in the last 10 games. While Anthony Davis has returned, the Lakers are still far off from being at their best and will have their work cut out against the Clippers on Thursday night. Lakers themselves returned to winning ways last time out, clinching a low scoring 93-89 win over the Denver Nuggets.

LAC vs LAL injury and availability news

The Clippers finally have most of their squad back with Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley back in the mix. Serge Ibaka remains ruled out, along with Amir Coffey. Lakers meanwhile have a long list, with LeBron James, Dennis Schroder definitely ruled out, while the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol and Talen Horton-Tucker are listed as (day-to-day).

LAC vs LAL predicted starting line-ups

Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr, Ivica Zubac

Lakers: Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond

LAC vs LAL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso

Shooting Guard: Kawhi Leonard

Small Forward: Paul George

Power Forward: Marcus Morris, Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Andre Durmmond, Ivica Zubac

LAC vs LAL Dream11 team: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Clippers: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley

Lakers: Andre Drummond, Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma

LAC vs LAL Dream11 prediction

We predict the Los Angeles Clippers to claim a comfortable win over their arch-rivals on Thursday night

Note: The above LAC vs LAL Dream11 prediction, LAC vs LAL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAC vs LAL Dream11 team and LAC vs LAL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

