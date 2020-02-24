LAC Vs MEM Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head against Memphis Grizzlies in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Monday, February 24, 2020 (February 25, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 10:30 PM ET. The match will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Clippers are placed on the third position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 37-19 in the 56 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Memphis Grizzlies are at the eighth spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 28-28 in the 56 games they've played so far.

LAC vs MEM game schedule

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020 (February 25, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 10:30 PM ET, 9:30 AM IST (February 25, 2020)

LAC vs MEM Dream11: Team Squads

LAC vs MEM Dream11: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Marcus Morris Sr., Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

LAC vs MEM Dream11: Memphis Grizzlies squad

De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas.

LAC vs MEM Dream11: Top Picks

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Memphis Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Brandon Clarke, Josh Jackson

LAC vs MEM Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley, Tyus Jones

Shooting Guard: Landry Shamet

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard (SP), Paul George

Power Forward: Brandon Clarke, JaMychal Green

Centre: Josh Jackson

LAC vs MEM Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

LAC vs MEM Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

