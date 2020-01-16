LAC Vs ORL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Los Angeles Clippers will be playing against Orlando Magic in a basketball game. Both the teams will lock horns at Staples Center in California on Thursday night (Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM). Here are the LAC vs ORL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

LAC vs ORL Dream11 preview

LA Clippers occupy the fourth place in the Western Conference table. LAC have played in 41 games so far. Out of which, they have won 28 games and lost 13 games. In the last game played against Cleveland Cavaliers, LAC won the game 128-103. LAC must continue their winning run to move up in the standings.

Orlando Magic occupy the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference Division league standings. They have played a total of 41 games. Out of which, they have won 20 games and lost 21 games. In their last game against Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic clinched the game by a 119-118 margin. Victory against the Lakers was definitely a morale booster for the team. They will be hoping to carry on their momentum against the Clippers.

LAC vs ORL Dream11 squad

LAC vs ORL Dream11 squad: LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Donte Grantham, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Mathias Lessort, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

LAC vs ORL Dream11 squad: Orlando Magic

D.J Augustin, Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Even Fournier, Wesley Iwundu, B.J. Johnson, Aaron Gordon, AL-Farouq Aminu, Khem Birch, Gary Clark, Amile Jefferson, Nikola Vucevic, Mohamed Bamba

LAC vs ORL Dream11 team

LAC vs ORL Dream11 prediction

LA Clippers are favourites to win the match

Note - The LAC vs ORL Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.