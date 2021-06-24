LAC vs PHX Dream11: Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Los Angeles Clippers [LAC] will take on Phoenix Suns [PHX] in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The game will be played at Staples Center, LA and is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 9:00 PM [Friday, June 25 at 6:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at LAC vs PHX Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAC vs PHX Dream11 team.

LAC vs PHX Game preview

The Clippers have shown great resilience throughout the Playoffs, they have made 2 stunning comebacks and find themselves in a known territory once again. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George has taken complete charge of the team. The 7-time all-star has averaged 26.6 PPG in the postseason and has recorded 20 pointers in all games throughout the Playoffs. He will be looking for a big night in Game 3 after failing to drain 2 clutch free throws, which eventually cost the Clippers Game 2. Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann have also looked really solid and the Clippers will need another big night from these players to get the better of the Phoenix team who are soaring high after taking a 2-0 lead.

Cameron Payne was the star of the night in Game 2 as he racked 29 points in his team's victory. Despite playing with a bleeding nose, Devin Booker showed great tenacity as he came back into the game after going into the locker room in the 3rd quarter. Chris Paul's inclusion in the probable list is another positive sign for the Suns, who will be hoping to get into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. CP3's comeback comes at a perfect time as the Clippers are most dangerous towards the end of the series, but Paul's experience and Devin Booker's explosiveness is what gives the Suns the upper hand in this series.

LAC vs PHX lineups

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terrance Mann, Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikel Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton

LAC vs PHX top picks

Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, DeAndre Ayton

LAC vs PHX Dream11 team

Point Guards: Reggie Jackson, Cameron Payne

Shooting Guards: Devin Booker [SP], Paul George [PP]

Small Forward: Terrance Mann

Power Forwards: Jae Crowder, Marcus Morris

Centre: DeAndre Ayton

LAC vs PHX Dream11 prediction

Phoenix have been sensational throughout the season, they have continued their brilliance in the postseason and look like a dangerous team to play against. With CP3 back, things look really good for the Phoenix and considering all of that we predict a win for the Phoenix Suns over their Western Conference counterparts.

Note: The above-given LAC vs PHX prediction and LAC vs PHX Dream11 team are based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the Dream11 team will not guarantee any success.

