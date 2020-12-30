LAC Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
The Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) will face the Portland Trail Blazers (POR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, December 31 at 8:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAC vs POR Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Clippers are leading the NBA 2020-21 Western Conference standings. Lou Williams and team have played four games so far, winning three and losing one. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot on the table with a win-loss record of 2-1.
Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac
Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Clippers are the favourites to win the game.
Alone in the lane. pic.twitter.com/UAZea7jaG1— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 30, 2020
Note: The LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction and LAC vs POR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAC vs POR Dream11 team and LAC vs POR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
