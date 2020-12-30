LAC Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) will face the Portland Trail Blazers (POR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, December 31 at 8:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Staples Center Arena in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAC vs POR Dream11 team.

LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction: LAC vs POR Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are leading the NBA 2020-21 Western Conference standings. Lou Williams and team have played four games so far, winning three and losing one. The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot on the table with a win-loss record of 2-1.

LAC vs POR live: LAC vs POR schedule

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Staples Center Arena, Los Angeles, California

Also Read l Nikola Jokic triple-double record for Nuggets, Bucks' most 3s in a game light up NBA

LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

LAC vs POR Dream11: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

LAC vs POR Dream11: Portland Trail Blazers squad

Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr

Also Read l By looks of scores, the NBA is off to a 'strange' start

LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Los Angeles Clippers: Lou Williams, Paul George, Nicolas Batum

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington

LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction: LAC vs POR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Damian Lillard

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum, Lou Williams

Small Forwardss: Paul George

Power Forwards: Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington

Centre: Enes Kanter, Serge Ibaka

Also Read l Bucks set NBA record for 3s with 29 in 114-97 romp over Heat

LAC vs POR live: LAC vs POR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Clippers are the favourites to win the game.

Alone in the lane. pic.twitter.com/UAZea7jaG1 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 30, 2020

Note: The LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction and LAC vs POR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAC vs POR Dream11 team and LAC vs POR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Bucks set NBA record for 3's, roll past Heat 144-97

Image Source: LA Clippers, Trail Blazers/ Twitter