LAC Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on April 7, (7:00 PM local time, April 6), 2021 from the Staples Center, Los Angeles. Here is our LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction, LAC vs POR Dream11 team and LAC vs POR Dream11 top picks.

LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Two giants of the NBA Western Conference - the Los Angeles Clipper and the Portland Trail Blazers - will butt heads in a regular-season game on Wednesday (IST). Going into this game at 33-18, the LA Clippers will be high on confidence, having just beaten the defending champions, the LA Lakers with a tremendous 104-86 margin in their previous game. With two back to back losses to the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets in their games before that, the Clippers are in third place on the table behind the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are also on a similar one match winning streak after their commanding 133-85 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. Currently in 6th place on the Western Conference table, the Trail Blazers will hope to win this match and climb up in the rankings. Having won five of their last six games, the Trail Blazers look to be the favourites in this games, despite the home advantage for the Clippers. With the Clipper at 18-8 in home games and the Trail Blazers at 15-9 in away games, this promises to be an exciting match for fans.

LAC vs POR playing 11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers - Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris Jr, Reggie Jackson

Portland Trail Blazers - Enes Kanter, Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum

LAC vs POR Key Players

Los Angeles Clippers - Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Jr

Portland Trail Blazers - CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Damian Lillard

LAC vs POR Dream11 team

PG: Norman Powell, Damian Lillard(SP)

SG: Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard(PP)

SF: Luke Kennard

PF: Marcus Morris Jr

C: Enes Kanter, Ivica Zubac

LAC vs POR match prediction

According to our LAC vs POR match prediction, the Portland Trail Blazers will win this match.

Note: The LAC vs POR Dream11 prediction and LAC vs POR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAC vs POR Dream11 team and LAC vs POR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: LA Clippers Twitter