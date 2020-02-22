LAC Vs SAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings will lock horns on Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 AM IST (Saturday, February 22 3:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Clippers currently have a 37-18 win-loss record and are ranked 3rd in the Western Conference.
The Kings are currently at a 22-33 win-loss record and are ranked 12th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the LAC vs SAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAC vs SAC Dream11 team, LAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction, LAC vs SAC Dream11 top picks, squad details and injury updates.
Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Paul George follows with a 21.7 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.5 points per game.
Buddy Hield is the Kings' top scorer with 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. De'Aaron Fox follows with an average of 19.9 points per game.
Paul George and Patrick Beverley will not play the upcoming game due to injuries. Kings Marvin Bagley is out of the upcoming game.
