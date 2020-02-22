LAC Vs SAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings will lock horns on Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 AM IST (Saturday, February 22 3:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Clippers currently have a 37-18 win-loss record and are ranked 3rd in the Western Conference.

The Kings are currently at a 22-33 win-loss record and are ranked 12th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the LAC vs SAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAC vs SAC Dream11 team, LAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction, LAC vs SAC Dream11 top picks, squad details and injury updates.

LAC vs SAC Dream11: LAC vs SAC top picks

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Paul George follows with a 21.7 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.5 points per game.

Buddy Hield is the Kings' top scorer with 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. De'Aaron Fox follows with an average of 19.9 points per game.

LAC vs SAC Dream11 team injury updates

Paul George and Patrick Beverley will not play the upcoming game due to injuries. Kings Marvin Bagley is out of the upcoming game.

LAC vs SAC Dream11 team squads

LAC vs SAC Dream11 team squad – Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Marcus Morris Sr., Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

LAC vs SAC Dream11 team squad – Sacramento Kings

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph and Caleb Swaniga

LAC vs SAC Dream11 team prediction

Clippers start as favourites to win as per our LAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction.

Note - Our LAC vs SAC Dream11 prediction is our own and our LAC vs SAC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

