LAC VS SAS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs are all set to face off in an NBA 2019-20 regular-season game. Both the teams will square off at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday night (Tuesday morning, February 4th at 9:00 AM IST). You can play the SAC VS SAS match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAC VS SAS Dream11 predictions and squad details

LAC VS SAS Dream11 preview

San Antonio Spurs currently occupy the 10th spot in the Western Conference. They have played 48 games so far in the league. Out of which, they have won 22 games and lost 26 games. Their previous game was against the Charlotte Hornets. They won with a scoreline of 114-90. While they might not be the favourites win the NBA Championship this season, the team will certainly look to move up the table with a win over Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers occupy the 2nd position in the Western Conference. They have played 49 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 34 games and lost 15 games. They played their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves which they went on to win 118-106. Celtics will look to continue their winning momentum.

LAC VS SAS Dream11 squad

LAC VS SAS Dream11 squad: Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

LAC VS SAS Dream11 squad: San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Elie Okobo, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White.

LAC VS SAS Dream11 team

LAC VS SAS Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers are favourites to win the game

