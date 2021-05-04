LAC Vs TOR Dream11: Clippers Vs Raptors Prediction, Team And Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) will go up against the Toronto Raptors (TOR) in a regular-season game of the NBA 2021 season. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 5 at 7:30 AM IST (Tuesday, May 4 at 7:00 PM local time) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAC vs TOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAC vs TOR Dream11 team.

Tough one. Back again on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/yhDIyFHix4 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 2, 2021

LAC vs TOR Dream11 game preview

Coming into this game having secured a place in the Western Conference playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers will hope to finally put an end to their three-match losing streak. After consecutive losses against the Pelicans, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, the team will hope to be shipshape as they look to make it to their first-ever NBA Finals and finish higher up in the points table as well. Currently at 43-33, the Clippers are in 4th place on the Western Conference table as of now.

Meanwhile, after clinching their first title win in the 2018-2019 season and following it up with a decent showing in the 2019-20 season, where they lost in the conference semi-finals, the Toronto Raptors find themselves in 11th place on the Eastern Conference this season. The Raptors will be confident coming into this game, having won their last match against the defending champions, the LA Lakers to end a three-match losing streak of their own. With competition tight, the team will have to win just about every match going forward to snag a place in the conference finals this season.

LAC vs TOR: Injury Report

LA Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Amir Coffey: out (health and safety protocols), Jay Scrubb: out (foot)

Toronto Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day, Gary Trent Jr: out (leg), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day

NBA Dream11: LAC vs TOR Top Picks

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Stanley Johnson, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

LAC vs TOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Kyle Lowry

Shooting Guards: Fred VanVleet, Paul George

Small Forwards: Stanley Johnson

Power Forwards: Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard

Centres: Khem Birch, Ivica Zubac

LAC vs TOR Dream11 Prediction

According to our LAC vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, the Los Angeles Clippers will win this game.

Note: The above LAC vs TOR playing 11, LAC vs TOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAC vs TOR live and LAC vs TOR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

