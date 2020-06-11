Lakers And Barcelona 'attractive' Choices To Make A Comeback At 40: NBA Star Pau Gasol

Though NBA veteran Pau Gasol signed with the Portland Trail Blazers last year, he was waived by them before he could play one game for the team. He was waived earlier during the NBA 2019-20 season and is currently a free agent. While there is no confirmation about Gasol returning to the game, he recently stated that he wants to return for at least one more season.

Also read | Barcelona locals reclaim city from tourists during pandemic

Pau Gasol on wanting to play with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Barcelona

During a recent interview with The Associated Press' Tales Azzoni, Pau Gasol revealed that he if does end up playing basketball again, he wants to return with the Los Angeles Lakers or his home team, Barcelona. Gasol added that he wants to play one more season if his 'foot is OK', either in the NBA or Europe. He added that a final basketball campaign with the Lakers or Barcelona is an 'attractive' proposition. However, one has to 'see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment'.

Also read | LA Lakers to earn $12 Million from their remaining regular-season games upon NBA return

Gasol started his professional basketball career with Barcelona and is one of the best Spanish basketball players of all time. On the other hand, he has won two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant. Currently, his former teammate Dwight Howard is back to the Lakers, while his former Spanish national team teammate Nikola Mirotic is currently playing for Barcelona.

Also read | NBA Disney World: Why NBA Disney World combo is a favoured option to resume 2019-20 season

As per reports, it might be difficult for Gasol to play for the Lakers as coach Frank Vogel uses defence-oriented centres. However, Howard and JaVale McGee could become free agents next season, which opens up options for Gasol. Reports also add that Barcelona is a viable option for Gasol as it could be economically beneficial for the team as fans would love to see Gasol back in Barcelona for one last time. Certain NBA reports also state that Gasol could become a part of the Spanish national team if the Olympics are held in 2021. Gasol has previously won two silver medals.

Also read | Pau Gasol future with the NBA is unclertain, might join Lakers or Barcelona

Pau Gasol on retirement

Last summer, Gasol signed with the Trail Blazers while recovering from his foot injury during the NBA 2018-19 playoffs. Unable to recover during the NBA 2019-20 season, he was waived the same week they signed Carmelo Anthony. Four months later, the two-time NBA champion is still in rehab, while also thinking about announcing his retirement.

While talking to a Spanish newspaper, Gasol opened up about recovering for a year and turning 40, both of which are contributing factors for him to think about retirement. Gasol revealed that he thinks that while he has been in recovery, retirement thoughts have become inevitable. Speaking of turning 40 soon, his body will not be the same and he will also require longer to heal, considering his injury-plagued NBA 2018-19 season. Gasol has kept his fans updated via his social media accounts, occasionally posting photos about his routine.