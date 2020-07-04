Lakers Assistant Coach Lionel Hollins 'red-flagged', won't Join The Team In Orlando Bubble

LA Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins has been deemed as a 'high-risk individual' due to underlying medical conditions and will reportedly not join the Western Conference giants in Orlando for the NBA restart. According to reports, the 66-year-old Lionel Hollins was “red-flagged” as a health concern and the Lakers assistant coach agreed with the decision which 'wasn't an age-related situation'. NBA teams can protect members of their at-risk staff for the trip to Orlando for the NBA restart later this month.

NBA Orlando restart: Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins 'red-flagged'

The Lakers assistant coach health story was the talk of the town amid the NBA Orlando restart which is set for the end of this month. On Thursday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel discussed the challenges of cutting his team’s travel party down to 35 people. While stating that the Lakers need to 'load up' on medical personnel due to the COVID-19 protocols, Vogel added that it leaves the coaching staff 'short-handed'.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins was “red-flagged” as a health concern and will not join the team in Orlando for the NBA restart, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2020

ALSO READ: A Look At Every Kobe Bryant NBA 2K Avatar Over The Span Of 20 Years

Reports from ESPN claim that Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is one of those from the coaching staff who will not travel with the team to Orlando as the 66-year-old was “red-flagged” as a health concern. Although Lionel Hollins was upset with the news that he wouldn't make the trip, he agreed with the decision. Lionel Hollins has served as an assistant coach with the Lakers since July 2019. Lionel Hollins was previously the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2014-16 and held the same post with the Memphis Grizzlies for four seasons from 2009-13.

Frank Vogel said that narrowing the traveling group to the mandated 35 people was “fairly miserable.” Ultimately, they went heavy on the medical staff (especially given the long layoff) and players (taking 17), meaning a shortage on the coaching staff from what would be ideal. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 2, 2020

ALSO READ: The Carter Effect Crosses Borders, NBA Fan From Mumbai Fulfills Lifelong 'Vinsanity' Dream

Earlier this week, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka added that all those who don't travel with the team to Orlando will still continue to do their jobs. "Just because you don’t get on the plane on July 9 doesn’t mean you won’t be in Orlando in spirit with the Lakers, doing the work you do", he said. Lionel Hollins is likely to participate remotely throughout the Lakers' season in Orlando.

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Renovates Childhood Home To Thank Father For Supporting His NBA Dream

NBA restart date: NBA Orlando bubble

The NBA restart date has been scheduled for July 30 with 22 teams returning to action at Walt Disney World in Florida. All the remaining regular-season games will take place inside the Arena, Field House and Visa Athletic Center. There will be no live audience for the NBA games as part of the coronavirus protocols.

ALSO READ: PS Plus Free Games July 2020: NBA 2K20, Rise Of Tomb Raider And Erica

Image Credits - NBA.com