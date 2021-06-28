Lakers' Caldwell-Pope Robbed At Gunpoint For Worth $150,000 Earlier This Month

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month. The NBA star was robbed in Los Angeles itself, the news being reported days after the incident took place. Not only was Caldwell-Pope robbed in LA, but the scary incident took place outside his own house.

According to police sources who spoke to TMZ, Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month, where goods worth $150,000 were taken. As per the reports, three unidentified men arrived on June 17 at around 4:00 AM, pulling up with guns. They ended up forcing the NBA star and his friends to give up their jewellery (including a Rolex), an iPhone, and some other items on hand. While the robbery was happening, Caldwell-Pope and his friends had been talking in the driveway.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was reportedly among a group robbed at gunpoint by three men in the early morning hours of June 17 in L.A.



While the event remained unnerving, the Lakers star was not injured during the fight. Reports add that the robbery is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The incident had taken place two weeks after the Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns during the playoffs round one.

Lakers trade rumors following early NBA Playoffs 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a defeat no one was expecting. While many were considering a Conference Finals exit if Anthony Davis remained injured, no one was expecting a postseason without LeBron James – who faced the first Round 1 exit of his career. The Lakers had bagged the 2020 title and were aiming for a two-peat.

However, injuries marred their season. Both James and Davis were out for weeks, the team losing their ranking and ending up playing as a low-seeded team. Davis' health ended up playing a bigger role than most expected, Devin Booker, cutting through their defense.

Caldwell-Pope played his fourth season with Los Angeles, averaging 9.7 points and 2.7 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. He is on a three-year, $39 deal with the Lakers, which was signed in November.

Looking at trade rumours, many have pointed towards Spencer Dinwiddie – who could be a plan of the Lakers' rebuilding next year. However, current players on the roster are most discussed. Most rumors hint at a Kyle Kuzma trade, wondering if his time with LA has really come to an end after this season's early exit. With Davis and James not at their best, Kuzma was expected to lead the team.

