Lakers, Clippers Don't Invoke As Much Fear As Warriors Did: Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta

The Houston Rockets are currently on their way to the NBA 2019-20 playoffs with a 37-20 win-loss record and a 4th rank on the Western Conference points table. The LA Lakers, are ranked first with a 43-12 record, while the LA Clippers rank above the Rockets with a 38-19 record. In a recent interview, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta revealed that though the Lakers and Clippers are currently NBA's strong teams, the Rockets are not scared of them like they were of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently at the bottom of the NBA points table with a 12-45 record.

The Houston Rockets ended their last two NBA seasons after the Warriors defeated them. In Fertitta's interview, he commented that the Lakers, Clippers or Denver Nuggets do not scare them that the Warriors have in the past. Fertitta believes that if they play against the Lakers or Clippers, they could easily win and move ahead or get knocked out of the league. According to Fertitta, they have no reason to fear the Lakers, Clippers or Nuggets.

Fertitta further added that he believes the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets and Nuggets are all 'excellent' teams. In the end, the game will depend on who makes the shot. The chances of the Rockets winning against the Lakers or Clippers are 'as good as they have ever been', said Fertitta. He even added that he feels the Bucks, who are leading the league with a 49-8 record, are currently 'head over heels' over every other team.

Last season, the Rockets lost the Western Conference to the Warriors. In the 2017-18 season, the Rockets lost the Western Conference Finals to the Warriors again. The Clippers lost to the Warriors during last season's playoffs, while the Lakers did not make the playoffs. This season, the Rockets are 5-4 against the Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers.

The Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook this season. Together with James Harden, both have led the team to the NBA's second-best offensive ratings. The Rockets will play their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

