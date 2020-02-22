Lakers Vs Clippers Jan 28 Game Postponed To Apr 9 By NBA After Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death

After Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna’s tragic deaths on January 26, LA Clippers and LA Lakers postponed their Lakers vs Clippers game, which was previously scheduled to be held on January 28. Almost a month after the tragedy, Clippers and Lakers have finally announced a new date for the Lakers vs Clippers game. According to the latest NBA official statement released, the Lakers vs Clippers game has been rescheduled for April 9, 2020.

Kobe Bryant death: Lakers vs Clippers game postponed after Kobe Bryant and Gianna’s death rescheduled for April 9

Along with the Lakers vs Clippers game, three other games at the Staples Center had to be rescheduled. All the games are listed in the notice. TNT will be broadcasting the Lakers vs Clippers game on April 9, 10:30 PM PST (9:00 AM IST). After Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash, NBA announced that the game will be rescheduled out of respect for the Lakers organization. This will be the last Lakers vs Clippers game for the NBA 2019-20 regular season.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

.@KingJames gives a heartfelt speech during the Lakers' pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BsYO0NlxIP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

Fans at Staples Center chanted "Kobe!" and "Gigi!" during the Lakers' pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bxV2o5yXMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

According to ESPN, before the Lakers vs Clippers game, the Lakers met during lunch and exchanged some of their favourite stories about Kobe Bryant. After his death, the LA Lakers paid their respects through a pre-game ceremony, tribute video and speech by LeBron James before their game against Portland Trail Blazers. The ceremony lasted for over six minutes, which included a performance from Usher.

