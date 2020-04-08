Lakers Likely To Ask Senior Staff Members To Defer 20% Of Salaries Voluntarily: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers might ask a small group of senior Lakers staff to voluntarily defer 20% of their salaries. After the NBA suspension was announced on March 11, the Lakers have donated for the COVID-relief. Two weeks ago, two unnamed Lakers players were tested positive for the virus. The players and Lakers staff are now cleared of COVID-19 and its symptoms.

Lakers pay cut: The organization could ask some senior Lakers staff to voluntarily defer salary

In being fiscally responsible during coronavirus pandemic, the Lakers are planning to ask a small group of senior level staff to voluntarily defer 20 percent of their salary, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2020

Lakers pay cut: Lakers to ask staff to defer 20% salary voluntarily?

According to The Athletic, the Lakers might make the decision in order to be fiscally responsible during the coronavirus pandemic. While no statement has been made by the Lakers themselves, a few senior staff members might have to defer 20% of their salaries. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are two of the Lakers players who have donated for the COVID-19 relief. Davis pledged $250,000 to the "Help Feed the Frontline Fighting COVID 19—LA" campaign, while James helped feed 1,300 people in his hometown Akron, Ohio. There have also been rumours about James being one of the NBA players who is refusing to accept pay cuts.

Lakers pay cuts: LeBron James could lose around $400,000 per game

NBA players receive paychecks Wednesday but have not been assured further payments. Some details to keep in mind if the NBA seeks to withhold 1.08 percent of each player's 2019-20 salary for every game missed by invoking a "force majeure" clause designed for emergency situations: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

The NBA is bound to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with a Force Majeure clause, which can hold back player salaries for every cancelled game. As per reports, the NBA and players unions are discussing withholding 25% from all players salaries in a league escrow if the regular-season is cancelled. For every game, approximately 1.1% of the salary could be cut. For high-paid players like LeBron James, the loss per game could be more than $400,000. As the players receive their remaining paycheck after the season ends, LeBron James and other players will have to pay the difference directly to the team.

