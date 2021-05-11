Lakers Documentary: All You Need To Know About 'Lakers Doc', The 9-part Docuseries

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that there will be a nine-part documentary on the franchise coming to Hulu in 2022. According to the release, the Lakers documentary will cover the past four decades of the franchise starting with Jerry Buss purchasing the organization in 1979. The series will also contain colourful and emotional new interviews from over 35 people within the organization, including the Buss family, legendary coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and team captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among numerous other current and former players. Here is more on when is Lakers documentary releasing and whether is Kobe Bryant in Lakers documentary or not -

When is Lakers documentary releasing? Lakers documentary release date

Following the success of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, the sports world is craving more deep dives into the biggest stories in NBA history. Now, it appears as though Hulu has found one. Debuting in 2022, Hulu will air a nine-part docuseries on the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Monday.

The nine-part Original docuseries chronicling the past four decades of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise comes to Hulu from Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss and Emmy® Award-winning director Antoine Fuqua.



The project comes from Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss; Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua, in association with Fuqua Films; Haven Entertainment; and Los Angeles Media Fund. The Lakers documentary will showcase the past four decades of the franchise and will highlight some key interviews from key members of the organization over the years. Also featured are interviews with a range of high-profile fans and a trove of archival footage featuring never-before-seen interviews with the Lakers’ late owner, Jerry Buss.

Lakers’ CEO Jeanie Buss discussed the upcoming doc featuring the run of success led by her late father. In a statement, she said, “When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league, and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world—and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years.“

Is Kobe Bryant in Lakers documentary?

The statement from the Lakers revealed that the team's upcoming documentary will feature in-depth looks at the “Showtime” Lakers in the 1980s, the Kobe Bryant and Shaq years in the early 2000s as well as the most contemporary honours won by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and more.

The Lakers have won NBA Championships and are tied with the Boston Celtics as the most successful side in NBA history. In the years that the Buss family has owned the Lakers, the team has won 11 championships, including five in the last 20 years.

