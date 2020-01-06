Lakers Fan Walks Home With $100,000 After Scoring Half-court Shot At Staples Center

In what turned out to be a remarkable turn of events, a fan by the name 'Evan' won $100,000 for hitting a half-court shot during Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers fan hit the net from behind the half-way mark which prompted a massive reaction from fellow fans at the Staples Center. The MGM Big Shot Jackpot has been a constant source of entertainment for NBA fans in the arenas.

In February 2019, Dean Tran walked away with a $100,000 prize after netting a similar half-court shot. On Sunday night (Monday IST), after the third quarter during Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons, the lights dimmed at the arena to create some hype for the Big Shot Jackpot contest. With fans trying to showcase their skills, one particular Lakers fan named Evan from La Habra, California rose to the opportunity to score a stellar half-way shot to send the arena into ecstasy. The crowd erupted as he danced around the court before being handed a giant cheque worth $100,000.

Other Big Shot winners

Suni Strong of California won similar prize money in January 2018 to become the sixth winner MGM Big Shot Jackpot. Jacob Acoba of Tulare, CA won $95,000 on January 3, 2017. San Diego's Justin Jimenez won $45,000 MGM in March 2019.

Watch: Lakers vs Pistons

Coming back to the business end, the Lakers ran out comfortable 106-99 winners against the Pistons. LeBron James registered 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists while Anthony Davis dropped 24 points and added 11 rebounds to his name. The Lakers will host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, January 8, 9:00 AM IST.

