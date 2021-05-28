Last Updated:

Lakers Fans Chant "Kobe" As Anthony Davis Leads Defending Champs To 2-1 Lead Vs Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers fans filled the Staples Center with "Kobe" chants as the team, led by Anthony Davis, won their first playoff home game since 2012.

Written By
Devika Pawar
The Los Angeles Lakers, after their disappointing 90-99 loss, have successfully overtaken the Phoenix Suns after Game 3. Though the Suns have enough chances to level the series, the Lakers have amped up their game and might be looking to bag straight wins while at home. The Lakers have now have their first home playoff win since the 2012 Kobe Bryant-led team. 

Lakers fans yell Kobe as Anthony Davis helps secure the Suns vs Lakers Game 3 win

The Los Angeles Lakers have won their first home playoff game since 2012. The team is on their way to a second consecutive title, and have won two games during their Round 1 series vs the Suns. The fans, clearly emotional, filled the stadium with "Kobe" chants. Before LeBron James vowed to win last season's championship for the late Lakers legend, Bryant had won five titles for the team during his two-decade-long career. 

Davis scored 34 points and 11 rebounds, with LeBron James adding 21 points in the 109-95 win. Dennis Schroder had 20 points. "It was good for us, good for our team," Davis said while speaking of the fans' support. "We just can only imagine how it will be when it's 20,000 in here. It was still loud, still electric. When we're able to get the whole stadium in here, the whole fans screaming and yelling, I know it's going to be even better". 

James referred to it as a "beautiful thing". "It was a special night, and we just tried to reward our fans for the loyalty they have for us, and just try to play the game the right way". Game 4 is also scheduled in Los Angeles. 

"To me, it was this group's first opportunity to play a playoff game in front of these fans," head coach Frank Vogel said. "We were really yearning for full capacity or close to full capacity, but to be able to deliver a victory in front of those guys is a great source of pride". 

Deandre Ayton sored 22 points for the Suns, while Booker added 19 points. 

NBA playoffs Western Conference bracket

  • No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
  • No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers
  • No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
  • No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Lakers vs Suns prediction

The Phoenix Suns would mostly beat the Los Angeles Lakers to level the score 2-2.

First Published:
