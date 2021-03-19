Lakers, Hawks Issue Statements On Atlanta Shootings, Speak In Support Of Asian Community

This week, eight people – including six Asian women – were killed during the Atlanta spa shootings. The incident got people to speak up in support of the Asian community in the United States, mourning the loss of eight lives. The NBA too, spoke up on social media, with everyone from teams to players and coaches voicing their opinions about the crime.

Asian community in US crimes: NBA releases statement after Atlanta killings

"Last night’s tragic events in Atlanta are part of a disturbing rise in violence and discrimination towards Asian Americans," the NBA wrote, using the "StopAsianHate" hashtag. "Today and every day, we stand with the Asian community and condemn all acts of hate and racism".

Statements from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers followed. Former NBA star Jeremy Lin also spoke out about the shooting, stating that the incident and Asian hate is hitting differently during the pandemic. "This is sooo heartbreaking...praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve," he wrote on Twitter.

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! ðŸ™ðŸ¾â¤ï¸ðŸ‘‘ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James also reacted, cursing at the shooter while referring to the incident as "senseless and tragic".

SICK about what happened here in ATL yesterday, my Condolences go out to the family’s & loved ones who were affected by this tragedyðŸ˜ž Nothing else needs to be said... I’m with you!â¤ï¸

STOP ASIAN HATE!!!!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2021

My heart goes out to the victims and surviving family members of the shootings in Atlanta yesterday.Once again our country faces the trauma of hate inspired mass murders. We have endured similar race or religion based atrocities at mosques,nightclubs, temples,schools & churches. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young were among many others who spoke up on the Atlanta killings, affecting the Asian community in US.

As a tribute to the lives lost during the Atlanta spa shootings, the Lakers held a moment of silence before their matchup on Thursday (Friday IST). The 21-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing eight people in three different Atlanta area massage parlours on Tuesday night (Wednesday mornings IST).

