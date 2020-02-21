The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lakers Set To Fall Short In Reggie Jackson Trade Against City Rivals Clippers: Report

Basketball News

Lakers' chance to sign Reggie Jackson diminished after reports emerged that has agreed on a buyout with the Detroit Pistons for his move to the Clippers.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Despite having a great season till date, the Los Angeles Lakers have failed to make any further signings although they did any Anthony Davis to their roster prior to the start of the season. Earlier, the Lakers lost out on Marcus Morris and Bogdan Bogdanovic and even Andre Iguodala is now leaving for Miami from Memphis. In another recent development, the Lakers are once again set to lose another player after Reggie Jackson has decided to head to city rivals, Los Angeles Clippers.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Lakers Move After Being Keen To Play With Both Brothers

Reggie Jackson trade to Clippers 

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson has agreed on a buyout clause with the Detroit Pistons for his move to the Los Angeles Clippers. He even went on to report further that the Lakers “hoped” to sign the point guard. Jackson's move to Clippers is seen as an insult to injury with their bench already loaded. While the Lakers may have a better regular-season record, but when coming into the playoffs, Lakers could find it difficult to keep up with the Clippers.

Also Read: LeBron And AD Lift Lakers Over Nuggets In Overtime

Lakers running out of options after the Reggie Jackson Clippers move?

With 'Reggie Jackson Clippers' trade rumours becoming truer by the day, the Lakers are now rumoured to be interested in Tyler Johnson, but they are yet to make any concrete move for him. The other option they have is JR Smith, who has played with James at Cavaliers, but his age could be a big factor. Despite that, he is still capable of knocking down a couple of big shots. Lakers can also go for Dion Waiters, but he is a solid scorer and not much of a ball-handler. Looking at these options, Jackson would have been the best bet for the team and losing out on him is a huge blow. 

Also Read: Liverpool Emulate Lakers Star LeBron James' In-game Management Style To Sustain Success

Lakers roster has visible flaws, Clippers better than them?

According to reports, an Eastern Conference executive has hinted on the Lakers roster being weak and not being able to beat the Clippers in a seven-game Western Conference finals if they face off this season. The reports also suggest that the Lakers roster currently has no depth and inconsistent shooters and they needs someone who can complement LeBron James as a shooter. Currently, LeBron James is the only Lakers player who can shoot well under pressure.

Also Read: Darren Collison Quashes NBA Comeback Despite Lakers And Clippers Courting Him

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
BHUTAN PM'S APPEALS
SECURITY HEIGHTENED IN AHMEDABAD
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT