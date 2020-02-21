Lakers Set To Fall Short In Reggie Jackson Trade Against City Rivals Clippers: Report

Despite having a great season till date, the Los Angeles Lakers have failed to make any further signings although they did any Anthony Davis to their roster prior to the start of the season. Earlier, the Lakers lost out on Marcus Morris and Bogdan Bogdanovic and even Andre Iguodala is now leaving for Miami from Memphis. In another recent development, the Lakers are once again set to lose another player after Reggie Jackson has decided to head to city rivals, Los Angeles Clippers.

Reggie Jackson trade to Clippers

OFFICIAL: The Pistons and Reggie Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract and the Pistons have requested waivers on Jackson.



We wish you all the best, @Reggie_Jackson! pic.twitter.com/jPxS1NdsCu — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 18, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson has agreed on a buyout clause with the Detroit Pistons for his move to the Los Angeles Clippers. He even went on to report further that the Lakers “hoped” to sign the point guard. Jackson's move to Clippers is seen as an insult to injury with their bench already loaded. While the Lakers may have a better regular-season record, but when coming into the playoffs, Lakers could find it difficult to keep up with the Clippers.

ESPN story on guard Reggie Jackson agreeing to contract buyout with the Pistons -- and planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. https://t.co/tgR6W8SEoP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

Lakers running out of options after the Reggie Jackson Clippers move?

With 'Reggie Jackson Clippers' trade rumours becoming truer by the day, the Lakers are now rumoured to be interested in Tyler Johnson, but they are yet to make any concrete move for him. The other option they have is JR Smith, who has played with James at Cavaliers, but his age could be a big factor. Despite that, he is still capable of knocking down a couple of big shots. Lakers can also go for Dion Waiters, but he is a solid scorer and not much of a ball-handler. Looking at these options, Jackson would have been the best bet for the team and losing out on him is a huge blow.

Lakers roster has visible flaws, Clippers better than them?

According to reports, an Eastern Conference executive has hinted on the Lakers roster being weak and not being able to beat the Clippers in a seven-game Western Conference finals if they face off this season. The reports also suggest that the Lakers roster currently has no depth and inconsistent shooters and they needs someone who can complement LeBron James as a shooter. Currently, LeBron James is the only Lakers player who can shoot well under pressure.

