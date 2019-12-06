Lakers' Impressive Away Run Could See Them Dominate NBA Finals Once Again

It's a good time to be a Lakers fan this season. With the arrival of Anthony Davis and the winning aura emanating from LeBron James, the Lakers have been dominating their opponents in the NBA's Western Conference. They currently have the best record in the NBA, a 19-3 (win-loss) record mirrored only by the Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers most recent win was a 121-96 victory over Utah Jazz. Incidentally, this was the Lakers' 10th straight win on the road. The first time the Lakers registered 10 consecutive victories on the road in the NBA, they made it through to the NBA Finals. That was in the 1971-72 season. The season after that, the Lakers once again registered 10 victories on the road, and once again made it through to the NBA Finals. Just under two decades after consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, history repeated itself when the Lakers registered 10 victories on the road in the 1999-2000 season at the turn of the century and once again made it to the NBA Finals.

For the 4th time in franchise history, the Lakers have won 10 straight road games. The previous 3 teams went to the NBA Finals (1971-72, 1972-73, 1999-00).



Tonight was also the 8th game the Lakers allowed fewer than 100 points this season, already more than all of last season. pic.twitter.com/6fQW7Pqm6X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2019

Lakers' NBA Finals run: Will history repeat itself?

Now, as the end of the decade approaches, the Lakers, led by LeBron James, the man who does not show any signs of slowing down with age, have once again registered 10 successive victories on the road. With their only losses this season coming against their Los Angeles neighbours the Clippers, the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors and the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks, the Lakers are now a shoo-in to make it through to the NBA Finals this season.

A revamped roster has strengthened the Lakers this season, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominating proceedings. The likes of Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo have also provided able support for the Lakers' star duo. One look at their current form will provide even a layman with a glimpse of the way the Lakers have gone about their business of bullying most of their opponents this season, with 'most' being the operative word.

