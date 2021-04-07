Lakers' Montrezl Harrell On Having BEEF With Anyone Out Of Lakers Jersey After Raptors Row

The Los Angeles Lakers came back after their loss against the LA Clippers, edging past the Toronto Raptors with a 110-101 score. Some players, however, will be paying the NBA fines after the encounter. Montrezl Harrell and OG Anunoby got into a scuffle during the first half of the game, getting ejected soon after.

Montrezl Harrell on having beef with anyone not wearing the LA Lakers jersey

During the Lakers-Raptors game on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Anunoby reached for the basket in transition. Dennis Schroder, however, stopped Anunoby with a particularly hard foul. Schroder went to catch Anunoby, who ended up putting Schroder on the floor. Anunoby was out for sending Schroder to the floor, while Harell was the one who intervened.

As per reports, Schroder, Anunony, Harrell and a few players like Gary Trent Jr – who left the bench – will be asked to pay a fine.

Montrezl Harrell said he doesn’t understand the ejection, and that he was defending Schroder after he got thrown to the ground. He added, when asked if his issue was with Anunoby:



"My beef is with anybody who doesn’t have a Lakers jersey." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 7, 2021

Later, Harrell spoke about his ejections, stating that he has beef with anyone who is not sporting the Lakers jersey.

NBA scores: Raptors vs Lakers highlights

Short-handed, the Lakers ended up shooting 18 three-pointers, moving past the Raptors to bag a 110-101 win. "We had high-quality shots, didn't settle for mid-range, and as a result, we hit a high percentage," Vogel said after the game. The team had an early 34-point lead vs the Raptors, which gave them enough cushion to carry the entire game.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points for the team, Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol scoring 17 and 15 points respectively. "Some days you make shots, some days you don't. You always have to keep that in perspective," said Alex Caruso after the game. Caruso finished with 13 points, shooting 3-of-4 from the deep. "I think we were just playing through whatever they gave us defensively".

The Raptors had Pascal Siakam scored 27 points. The team failed to dominate on the offensive end, going 5-for-33 from the three-point range. "I think we were up against a super-motivated team, to play better than they've been playing," Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said. He added that they know the Raptors just had an emotional game, acknowledging that there are times when one does not make enough threes.

NBA standings

The Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference with a 32-19 (win-loss) record. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West, the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers following. The Raptors, on the other hand, are ranked 11th in the East with 20 wins and 31 losses.

(Image credits: AP)