Lakers To Continue Fan Attendance Freeze At Staples Center During 2020-21 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be allowing fans inside Staples Center for home games during the 2020-21 NBA season until said otherwise. The Lakers issued a statement on Wednesday where they said the decision was taken following the guidance from state and local health officials.

"The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to the Staples Center in adherence with local, state and NBA guidelines," the Lakers said in the statement.

The Lakers, however, said that they will be raising the 2019-20 championship banner only when fans are allowed back in the arena. "We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship."

It remains unclear if the Clippers, who also use the Staples Center as their home arena, will follow the same plan as the Lakers. The LA Clippers are yet to make a similar announcement.

This just in from the Lakers... pic.twitter.com/VW8ae0Xd9t — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 12, 2020

Fans in NBA: Memo outlines NBA protocols

The announcement from the Lakers surprisingly coincides with reports of the NBA sending a memo to the 30 teams regarding the protocols to allow fans back in the arenas. Unlike the latter part of the previous season, which was played inside a bubble in Orlando, the 2020-21 season will be played in the teams' respective cities, with guidelines in accordance with the league and the states.

According to The Athletic, fans in NBA games will be allowed with specific COVID protocols to be followed by the arenas. One such protocol mentioned in the report is that people stationed within 30 feet of the court will mandatorily need to register negative for coronavirus two days before the game, or test negative in a rapid test on the day of the game. This is applicable to all staff members who will be responsible for the smooth functioning of the games in the arenas.

Additionally, teams would have the option to install plexiglass behind benches. All fans above the age of two will be required to wear masks, to maintain the social distancing guidelines and undergo symptom surveys. Food and beverages will also not be allowed for those within 30 feet of the court. The league also mentioned the COVID testing guideline for teams that will fill up to 25% and 50% of the arena suites.

For arena suites at 25% capacity or less, testing would not be required for fans. Teams would be permitted for 50% if all fans were tested or if local county's positivity rate is three percent or below and seven-day average of new cases per 100K residents is 10 or fewer. https://t.co/Rr0YMpebdb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

NBA return date

Last week, the NBA owners and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) voted to approve a 72-game NBA season, which will start on December 22. The transaction window for the new season will likely begin two or three days before the 2020 NBA Draft, which is scheduled for November 18.

Talks on opening the NBA’s transaction window — trades, contract opt-ins and outs, etc. — are progressing toward firming a date two or three days prior to the November 18 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2020

