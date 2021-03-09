Lakers Trade Rumors: Drummond Preferred Over Cousins, Nets Hunt For Capable Center

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to rest Andre Drummond till they find a trade for him. As NBA trade rumors have gained transaction with the trade deadline nearing, various teams have been linked to Drummond. Recent reports about Lakers and the Nets trade rumors hint at a Drummond trade.

Lakers trade rumors: Is an Andre Drummond to Lakers trade possible?

According to recent reports, the Lakers are interested in signing Drummond. That is, if the Cleveland Cavaliers buy out the 27-year-old centre. While the Lakers have been linked to DeMarcus Cousins, they might be leaning towards Drummond this time. As per the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Lakers would be receiving "strong consideration" from Drummond. Later, The Ringer's Kevin Connor addressed the rumours, adding that the Lakers might prefer Drummond over Cousins now.

However, with the Lakers, the Nets are also linked to Drummond. The Nets, who are the title contenders this season, recently signed Blake Griffin after he agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons. The team has been looking for frontline support after trading Jarrett Allen, which was a reason for them signing Griffin.

This season, Drummond was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Cavaliers in 25 games. While he might be a good addition to rosters, teams might not be able to afford his $28.8 million salary. A trade might not be an option with Drummond.

DeMarcus Cousins to Lakers

My Personal Preference of Lakers Signings (as of now) From Potentially Rumored Buy-Out Guys:



1. Otto Porter Jr.

2. Andre Drummond

3. Demarcus Cousins — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) March 8, 2021

Last month, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Quinn Cook, subsequently starting rumours about a DeMarcus Cousins trade. While the team is rumoured to be determined to have Cousins on the roster despite him being possibly a misfit, the defending champions could not make an offer immediately. They currently have Montrezl Harrell signed to a non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and Wes Matthews on a bi-annual exception, which keeps the team under a $138.9 million hard cap for the 2020-21 season.

However, with Cook gone, it might be easier to acquire Cousins. The team has two roster spots, and also the option of the buyout market.

(Image credit: Andre Drummond Instagram)