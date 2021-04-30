Lakers Trio LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kuzma Poke Fun At Aaron Rodgers' Shocking News

This week, Green Bay Packers fans have received some slightly worrisome news, which questions Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. As per reports, the star QB is not eager to return to the team, which might be a cause for concern. The Los Angeles Lakers players, however, have a slightly different take on the matter.

Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have their own take on the Aaron Rodgers Packers news

"Yo @KingJames call @AntDavis23 make sure he hasn’t jumped off the cliff yet," Kyle Kuzma wrote on Twitter, quoting a Rodgers article. While a suicidal joke might not be appreciated by many, Davis is indeed a Packers fan. Kuzma asked LeBron James to check up on Davis, who is a Packers fan even though he was brought up in Chicago.

Some friends of Davis were members of the team, which made him a fan. Last year, Davis had spoken about him being a fan, and how his father always wonders about him supporting the Packers. “My dad pulls his hair out every day trying to figure out why I’m a Packers fan," Davis said in an interview last year.

Aaron Rodgers Packers' future in trouble?

As per ESPN, Rodgers is apparently unhappy with the Packers organisation and is not eager to return to the team for the upcoming season. The team is apparently aware of the situation. According to reports, team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have flown in to meet him on separate trips. The organisation is definitely concerned about Rodgers' feelings and trying to reach out to him.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst said while speaking to ESPN. He added that Rodgers has been a vital part of the team's success, and they are looking forwards to another title with him leading their team. Over the past few months, it is clear that the Packers are not interested in trading their 37-year-old QB.

Aaron Rodgers trade latest news

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

According to certain Aaron Rodgers contract reports, teams have been inquiring about a trade. Some days ago, the San Francisco 49ers inquired about a Rodgers trade. In January, the Los Angeles Rams asked about the QB. They ultimately traded for Matthew Stafford. Sources have stated that teams have inquired, but not made a trade offer yet. The Packers, on their end, have declined teams like the Rams.

