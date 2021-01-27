Lakers Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the defending champions in the upcoming NBA game, looking to bounce back after their 119-104 loss against the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers had their winning streak snapped and will look to beat the Lakers away from home – who are on a three-game winning streak of their own. LeBron James, 36, has been leading the Lakers, while the 76ers have Joel Embiid leading their scoreboard.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Lakers vs 76ers live stream: How to watch Lakers vs 76ers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Day and date: Wednesday, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Lakers vs 76ers TV channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Lakers vs 76ers team news

Philadelphia 76ers

Vincent Poirier – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Joel Embiid – Out, back

Mike Scott – Out, knee

Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Jared Dudley – Out, calf

Lakers vs 76ers h2h record

Last season, before the league went on a hiatus due to the pandemic, the teams met twice. The Lakers won once, while the 76ers won once. The Lakers have last beaten the Sixers 120-107, ending Philadelphia's three-game streak against the Lakers.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

10-0 on the road. #LakersWin@KingJames: 46 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk@AntDavis23: 17 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 3 blkhttps://t.co/BfItHo2d7p — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

Lakers vs 76ers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will edge past the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

At the moment, both teams are leading their respective conferences. The 76ers are at the top with a 12-6 record in the East, while the Lakers lead the West with 14 wins and four losses. The Clippers were leading the table before, only to be pushed back to third after their 108-99 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers have been unstoppable this season, rising above ranks with multiple winning streaks.

(Image credits: AP)