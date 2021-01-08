Lakers Vs Bulls Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls will lock horns on Friday night, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday morning, 8:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center. The Lakers will look to bounce back after their 118-109 loss against the San Antonio Spurs, while the Bulls will also play the defending champions after a loss against the Sacramento Kings. The Bulls play with a slightly depleted roster, while the Lakers will not have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lakers vs Bulls live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Bulls online?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Lakers vs Bulls TV Channel (USA) – Spectrum SportsNet

LA Lakers vs Bulls team news

Los Angeles Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out, left ankle

Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams – Day to day, concussion protocol

Ryan Arcidiacono – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Tomas Satoransky – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Lauri Markkanen – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Chandler Hutchison – Out, in self-isolation

The Bulls will look to beat the Lakers on Friday, especially after their chance to extend to a three-game streak was stopped. Coby White and Zach LaVine exploded with 36 and 32 points each, but the Kings' bench was consistent, scoring 43 over the Bulls' 33. With the team ranking low in the Eastern Conference, it will be difficult to bag a win against the Lakers – led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While the Lakers rank third in the West, they have two straight games at home. However, with the Bulls roster and loss against the Kings, it could be possible to bag an easy win.

LaMarcus Aldridge (28 PTS) and the @spurs win on the road in LA.



DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 8 AST

Dejounte Murray: 18 PTS, 8 REB

LeBron James: 27 PTS, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/P99bhgFuYC — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

LA Lakers vs Bulls prediction

The LA Lakers will beat the Chicago Bulls

